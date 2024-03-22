Agri varsity issues crop safety measures as temperature rises

Ludhiana, March 21
The days are getting hotter with the maximum temperature reaching 28.6°C. The minimum temperature recorded today was 17.4°C. With wheat at its maturing stage, the rise in temperature is worrying the farmers as wheat is very sensitive to high temperatures which can affect the grain size and weight, traits that are important from a crop yield and quality point of view.
A sudden rise in temperature can cause forced maturity, especially in crop sown very early in the season and on that sown in medium to light textured soils.
The plant breeding and genetics experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised the wheat growers to protect the crop from the rising temperature.
Under the present scenario, farmers are advised to apply one additional light irrigation now which will protect the crop. While applying irrigation, the wind speed should be kept in mind to avoid the lodging of the crop, the experts added.
“Farmers should irrigate the timely sown wheat crop till the end of March to avoid the harmful effect of an unusual rise in temperature at grain filling stage,” added an expert from the plant breeding and genetics department.
In timely sown crop, apply two sprays of 2% potassium nitrate by dissolving 4 kg potassium nitrate in 200 litres of water at boot leaf and at anthesis stage or apply 2 sprays of salicylic acid by dissolving 15 g salicylic acid in 450 ml of ethyl alcohol using 200 litres of water per acre at boot leaf and early milk stages to mitigate the effect of high temperature at grain filling and enhance the wheat yield.
