Agri varsity launches alumni support to empower students

At Punjab Agricultural University’s College of Agriculture, a new chapter in student empowerment has begun — not through curriculum reform or infrastructure expansion, but through the heartfelt blessings of those who once walked the same corridors.

Advertisement

The college launched Alumni Support for Education and Empowerment of Students (ASEES), a visionary programme designed to strengthen the academic and professional journey of its students through the active involvement of alumni.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Alumni Association of the College of Agriculture under the leadership of Dr CS Aulakh, Dean and association president, and coordinated by Dr PPS Pannu, Former Additional Director of Research, PAU, marks a new chapter in the university’s commitment to holistic student development.

Advertisement

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), hailed ASEES as a transformative step in building a sustainable ecosystem of mentorship, guidance and global connection. “Our alumni are our ambassadors across the world,” he said. “Their willingness to give back — through mentorship, student exchange programmes and financial assistance — is a blessing we must channel into structured support,” he said.

Dr SS Gill, Former Director of Extension Education and guest of honour on the occasion, emphasised the power of timely guidance. “Mentorship is not just advice — it’s direction at life’s crossroads,” he said, encouraging students to embrace the initiative and alumni to continue their generous engagement.

Advertisement

“It feels amazing to know that our alumni are investing in our future,” said Ravneet Kaur, a third-year student at the College of Agriculture. “ASEES gives us hope — not just for guidance and scholarships, but for a lifelong connection with those who’ve walked this path before us,” she said.

Dr Pannu, the programme’s architect, shared that ASEES was designed to be both practical and aspirational — offering students not just resources, but relationships that last beyond graduation.

Dr Aulakh said, “ASEES is more than an acronym — it’s a sentiment. It reflects the blessings of our alumni and the spirit of lifelong connection with PAU.”

“As PAU continues to sow seeds of excellence, ASEES stands as a living bridge between past and present — between those who once walked the campus and those who now dream within it. It is a reminder that education is not just about learning, but about belonging,” said Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication.

At its core, ASEES rests on four foundational pillars — education support, career guidance, financial assistance and hand-holding abroad.