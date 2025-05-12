Agri varsity-mentored startup secures Rs 1.5L grant for millet-based innovation

To boost millet-based innovations in the state, Trunchy Foods LLP, a startup incubated under the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ecosystem, has received a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh under the Rural Milieu Accelerator (RMA) scheme, facilitated by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST). The grant marks a milestone for the startup’s flagship project, “Millet Magic,” aimed at promoting nutritious, millet-based food products to address rural nutrition and enterprise development.

A cheque of Rs 1.35 lakh was handed over to the startup team in the presence of key dignitaries at the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU. The grant follows the startup’s successful presentation before the expert committee where their innovation stood out among the contenders.

Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, lauded the development, stating, “Millet-based startups like Trunchy Foods LLP align with national priorities on nutrition and sustainable agriculture. We are proud that the PAU, as a knowledge partner, is fostering such timely innovations through our incubation support.”

Dr TS Riar, Principal Investigator, PABI, added, “This support is not just financial but a validation of the idea’s potential. Trunchy Foods has demonstrated an excellent blend of nutrition and entrepreneurship. ”

Dr Poonam Sachdev, Co-PI, PABI, emphasised the broader implications by stating, “Promoting millets through value-added products is essential for tackling malnutrition and encouraging healthier diets. Trunchy Foods LLP’s Millet Magic is a step toward creating sustainable food solutions for rural and urban consumers alike.”

The startup is among the select few chosen under the PSCST’s RMA initiative, which is a first-of-its-kind rural accelerator set up in Talwara, Hoshiarpur.