Agri-varsity observes Anti-Obesity Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

In an effort to address the growing concern of obesity and promote health and wellness, the Department of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), observed Anti-Obesity Day today.

Dr Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, voiced concern over the rising prevalence of obesity and its consequent health effects. She further highlighted the crucial role of diet in preventing and treating obesity.

The camp was organised under the supervision of Dr Renuka Aggarwal, scientist with the department, who highlighted the importance of functional foods in reducing obesity and stressed upon maintaining a healthy lifestyle along with increasing water intake and exercising daily.

The students creatively presented information on obesity, including risk factors and benefits of regular physical activity through charts. Some 100 people visited the camp and were educated about the various dietary aspects. On the spot dietary counselling and body composition analysis were the main highlights of the camp which revealed that almost 70 per cent people had higher Body Mass Index ( >24kg/m2), while 50 per cent had a higher body fat percentage than the desirable levels, showing an increasing trend in obesity in the community.

Visitors expressed interest in detox drinks and functional foods exhibited by the students. The students addressed all their queries to clear the misconceptions related to dietary habits.

