Agri varsity students take out rally to raise awareness on drug abuse, stubble burning

As paddy procurement season kicked off on Thursday, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students have taken up the task to spread awareness on stubble management among farmers.

Extension scientist Lakhwinder Kaur led an awareness rally at Assi Kalan village organised by students under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme to sensitise the community to pressing social and environmental issues, including drug abuse, water conservation, environmental protection and stubble burning.

Advertisement

More than 35 students participated in the rally, raising awareness through slogans, placards and messages emphasising the need for collective efforts.

Advertisement

The students highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse on individuals, families and society, and urged the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and contribute towards building a drug-free community. The rally also emphasised judicious use of water, conservation of natural resources and the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Special attention was drawn to stubble burning’s adverse effects on air quality, soil health and people’s well-being. The participants urged farmers and other community members to adopt environmentally friendly crop-residue management practices as sustainable alternatives to stubble burning.

Advertisement

The rally underscored the importance of collective community action in addressing social and environmental challenges, and promoting a healthier, cleaner and sustainable society.