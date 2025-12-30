Agri varsity tops PM fellowship list

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) topped the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Scheme for Doctoral Research with a total of 13 selections, varsity officials said. The names of the awardees were released recently in two lists.

Advertisement

The scheme is a prestigious public-private partnership (PPP) initiative spearheaded by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Designed to promote industry-relevant research, the scheme encourages young, talented and outcome-driven scholars to work on problems of national and commercial significance. Fellows receive a scholarship of approximately Rs 1 lakh per month, with half of it funded by the Union government and half contributed by a partner company that works closely with the scholar on the project.

Advertisement

Among the PAU recipients, Deepti Jaswal is conducting doctoral research with Shivambu International under the BDM Foods banner. Renuka Sahu has partnered with Mahalaxmi Seeds, Johar Singh with Aujla Seeds, Machhiwara, and Akshi Attri is with Higgs Healthcare. Uday Kumar BV is collaborating with Star Agriseeds Private Limited, Komal with Savannah Seeds Private Limited, Arti Gupta with Neva Plantations LLP and Gurpreet Kaur is working with Onkar Seeds Private Limited. Sutej Singh Bains has partnered with Rasi Seeds Private Limited, Aachal Mahadevrao Futane with Goldking Biogene Private Limited, Tarun Kumar Meena with IFSA Seeds Private Limited, Gaurav Augustine with Prasad Seeds Private Limited and Dilpreet Kaur Mangat with Aquamasters.

Advertisement

Even when multi-campus systems are aggregated, PAU, as a single and integrated university, accounts for the highest concentration of fellows, reflecting institutional depth and coherence, said PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal.

Gosal attributed the success to sustained investment in postgraduate education, structured industry partnerships and a research ecosystem that aligns scientific inquiry with real-world agricultural challenges. He viewed it as a validation of PAU’s long-standing emphasis on applied and field-relevant research supported by strong faculty mentorship and industry trust.

Advertisement

Manav Indra Singh Gill, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, said the fellowships underline the growing national relevance of PAU’s doctorate programmes in areas such as seed development, plant biotechnology, horticulture, climate resilience and agri-based innovation. The selections demonstrate that agricultural universities, when institutionally strong and industry-connected, can compete at the highest level of doctoral research funding, he said.