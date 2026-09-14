Agri varsity trains farmers in mushroom cultivation

Under the able guidance of Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University organised the second batch of a five-day training course on “Mushroom Cultivation” for farmers and farm women of Punjab. The programme was held in collaboration with the Department of Microbiology, PAU.

Giving information about the training course, Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said 68 trainees from different districts of Punjab participated in the programme. She encouraged the participants to make the best use of the knowledge gained during the course and apprised them of various facilities and services available to farmers at the University.

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Dr Kulvir Kaur, Course Coordinator, said that, keeping in view the changing needs of the farming community, farmers and farm women could earn higher returns through mushroom cultivation. She also highlighted the important role of subsidiary occupations in enhancing farm income.

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Dr Lavleesh Garg, Course Coordinator, said farmers and farm women could increase their income by cultivating oyster mushrooms.

Dr Shivani Sharma, Technical Expert, Department of Microbiology, delivered a lecture on the importance of mushrooms and the method of preparing casing soil.

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Dr Jaspreet Kaur and Dr Anna Goel provided practical training on compost preparation, the essential requirements for mushroom cultivation under suitable environmental conditions, and the cultivation of straw mushrooms, milky mushrooms, oyster mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms. Practical demonstrations on compost and casing soil preparation and mushroom spawning were also conducted.

Dr Gurveer Kaur from the Department of Processing and Food Engineering shared information on mushroom processing, while Dr Anureet Kaur Chandi from the Department of Entomology discussed insect pests of mushrooms and their management.

Dr Sukhjit Kaur, Nematologist, provided information on nematodes affecting mushrooms, their management and the use of pesticides.

Dr Sonika Sharma from the Department of Food Science and Technology highlighted the nutritional value of mushrooms, their importance in the daily diet and the preparation of various mushroom-based dishes.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur from the Department of Horticulture, Government of Punjab, apprised the trainees of various subsidy schemes and services available for starting mushroom cultivation as an enterprise.