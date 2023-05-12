Agricultural engineering needs push to promote mechanisation: Minister

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 11

The dooji (second) Punjab Sarkar-Kisan Milni and ‘NRI Farmers’ Conclave: Experience Exchange for Punjab Farmers’ Welfare’ was held here today at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister for Agriculture and NRI Affairs, was the chief guest and Laljit Singh Bhullar, Minister for Animal Husbandry, was the guest of honour.

Farmers queued up and asked several questions related to their problems concerning the cultivation of wheat, paddy, basmati, maize, cotton, sugarcane, oilseeds, pulses, millets and forage, fruits, vegetables, flowers, aromatic and medicinal plants, organic farming, water and soil health management; insect-pest and disease management in various crops; farm machinery; agro-processing and value addition, and animal husbandry (dairy, poultry, piggery and fishery).

Both the ministers were accompanied by PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh.

Dhaliwal lauded the state farmers for their herculean effort in filling the granaries of the nation.“The Punjab farmers and the PAU have always put their heads together and this stands out in the country,” he remarked. Stating that 72 per cent of Punjab’s population was engaged in agriculture and allied fields, he expressed deep concern over the non-availability of a fruitful agricultural policy during the previous years, which had resulted in a dip in farmers’ income.

Contemporarily, the surfeit of water, extensive use of fertilisers and agro-chemicals has raised serious concerns, he observed, while making a call for sowing basmati and PR 126 variety of rice as a solution to the aggravating water crisis and for profitability.

In addition, he announced the formation of the Directorate of Agricultural Engineering under the Punjab government for the promotion of farm mechanisation and crop diversification. The minister also advocated diversifying cropping pattern by sowing maize, cotton, sugarcane, pulses (like summer moong), fruits and vegetables.

Bhullar said the state government was serious in checking the exodus of youth from Punjab and was making all-out efforts to promote animal husbandry for doubling farm income. Pointing out the use of chemicals for the production of synthetic milk, he urged the dairy farmers to stop this illegal practice and take special care of future generations. The minister also hailed the Punjab government’s decision to organise the ‘milni’ to address the farmers’ issues.