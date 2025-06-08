Agricultural varsity holds conclave of VCs

Fostering academic ties for the holistic development of the youth as well as educational institutions of different domains across the state, a conclave of vice-chancellors of five universities of the state was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Advertisement

The visiting academicians comprised Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh; Prof Jai Shankar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala; Dr Sanjeev Sood, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur; and Dr Rajiv Sood, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

The delegation of VCs held constructive deliberations with Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, and other senior officials of the agricultural university regarding contemporary challenges being confronted by the younger generation and the agricultural community as well as solutions being provided via technical hand-holding and the use of latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

During the VCs’ visit to the Skill Development Centre (SKD) at the PAU, Dr Gosal said educating uneducated, employing unemployed as well as sustaining unstained were the priorities of the centre, which has been equipping the young, middle and the old with all vital skills, required for kick-starting the enterprises and working in the agriculture, food and industrial sectors.

“The PAU has played a dominant role in self-sufficiency of the nation in terms of food grains, and now, it is playing a leading role in self-reliance of the youth, women and farmers by helping them venture into their own agri-businesses, and get skilled jobs for steady flow of income,” he said.

Advertisement

“The demand for skilled manpower is escalating in the job-scarce times, especially, when inflation and unemployment are at all-time high,” pointed out Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), PAU. While enlisting the skill development training courses, Dr Kaur said the economic stability of trainees through agriculture and allied occupations was the prime thrust of the university.

The delegation of the VCs also interacted with trainees of a training course titled ‘Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables at Household Level’. They hailed the tireless efforts of the PAU in enabling the youth and the farming community enter into their agri-centric enterprises and seek jobs while navigating life’s challenges.