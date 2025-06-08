DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Agricultural varsity holds conclave of VCs

Agricultural varsity holds conclave of VCs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:27 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

Fostering academic ties for the holistic development of the youth as well as educational institutions of different domains across the state, a conclave of vice-chancellors of five universities of the state was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Advertisement

The visiting academicians comprised Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh; Prof Jai Shankar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala; Dr Sanjeev Sood, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur; and Dr Rajiv Sood, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

The delegation of VCs held constructive deliberations with Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, and other senior officials of the agricultural university regarding contemporary challenges being confronted by the younger generation and the agricultural community as well as solutions being provided via technical hand-holding and the use of latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

During the VCs’ visit to the Skill Development Centre (SKD) at the PAU, Dr Gosal said educating uneducated, employing unemployed as well as sustaining unstained were the priorities of the centre, which has been equipping the young, middle and the old with all vital skills, required for kick-starting the enterprises and working in the agriculture, food and industrial sectors.

“The PAU has played a dominant role in self-sufficiency of the nation in terms of food grains, and now, it is playing a leading role in self-reliance of the youth, women and farmers by helping them venture into their own agri-businesses, and get skilled jobs for steady flow of income,” he said.

Advertisement

“The demand for skilled manpower is escalating in the job-scarce times, especially, when inflation and unemployment are at all-time high,” pointed out Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), PAU. While enlisting the skill development training courses, Dr Kaur said the economic stability of trainees through agriculture and allied occupations was the prime thrust of the university.

The delegation of the VCs also interacted with trainees of a training course titled ‘Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables at Household Level’. They hailed the tireless efforts of the PAU in enabling the youth and the farming community enter into their agri-centric enterprises and seek jobs while navigating life’s challenges.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts