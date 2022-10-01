Agricultural varsity to hold Food Industry & Craft mela

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

After the kisan mela, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is now all set to hold Food Industry and Craft mela.

The fair is scheduled to be organised under the aegis of the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, on October 11. The focus of the event will be on accelerating the interactions between food industry, academia, research institutes, self-help groups, farmer organisations, young entrepreneurs and start-ups working in the field of agro-processing.

The fair intends to provide a platform to budding entrepreneurs, especially those from rural areas, to showcase processed products, and get exposure to state-of-the-art technologies in the fields of food processing.