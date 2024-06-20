Agriculture studies evoke massive response, PAU receives record 5,446 applications

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

In what appears to be a massive response to the agriculture studies, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has received a record 5,446 applications for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) academic programmes.

Applications are at a five-year high with 2,068 more applicants, which accounts for a rise of over 61 per cent, than the 3,378 received in the last academic year, officials have confirmed.

Divulging details, the PAU Registrar, Rishi Pal Singh, said this year’s response to admissions to different agriculture study courses at the varsity was the highest in the past five academic sessions.

He shared that 3,378 applications were received in 2023, 3,123 in 2022, 3,681 in 2021, 5,117 in 2020 and 5,173 students had applied for studies at the PAU in 2019.

He said the students from Punjab, Chandigarh and NRIs (non-resident Indians) were among the applicants.

“Record applications this session indicates students’ growing preference for education in agriculture and allied areas at PAU,” he said.

Singh added that of the total applications received this session, as many as 3,939 have applied for UG courses and 1,507 students have sought admission to various PG programmes. This has gone up from 2,037 applications for UG and 1,341 applicants for PG courses at PAU during 2023-24.

“The present academic session has seen a jump by 1,902 and 166 applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, respectively,” the Registrar added.

Sharing details on entrance examinations for admissions to different academic programmes during 2024-25, Singh said as many as 2,629 students had applied for the Common Entrance Test (CET), of which 2,264, including 1,108 male and 1,156 female students had appeared.

While 430 students had applied for the Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test (BSET), of which 390 students had appeared, as many as 664 students had appeared for the Agriculture Aptitude Test (AAT).

Hailing the steep rise in the number of applications, PAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, said, “Though the exodus of youth is a serious concern for Punjab and its agriculture, the picture is not that bleak when it comes to the increasing number of students opting for agriculture and allied areas as their subject at PAU.”

He said the university was working untiringly to open-up job avenues and several other floodgates of opportunities for the youth, in addition to agriculture, by honing their skills in agri-related enterprises.

“Skill enhancement and entrepreneurship are opening the social-economic doors for the Punjab’s youths, enabling them to work hard, start their enterprises or start-ups, and sustain their livelihoods in the state,” Dr Gosal expressed, while adding that this aside, many young farmers, after returning from abroad, were obtaining three-month training in integrated crop production from PAU, signifying the youth’s steadfast commitment to their roots and unceasing support from the university.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU