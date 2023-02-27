'Agro-processing centres to boost farmers' income, job opportunities'

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 26

Making farmers self-reliant and enhancing their income has been much talked about.

A simple solution to this issue is setting up of agro processing which not only helps in enhancing the income of farmers but also provides significant employment opportunities to the rural youth and reduce huge amount of post-harvest losses, especially in cereals, spices, cotton, and oilseeds. In addition to this, it also reduces the urban pull for rural youth and achieve diversification concepts in agriculture.

Unleashing the potential Entrepreneurs who had installed the APC are fetching good financial capital with monthly profit of up to Rs 1L apart from providing employment. The state has a lot of potential for installing similar units all over Punjab. Mohammed Shafiq Alam, Department of Processing and Food Engineering, PAU

Mohammed Shafiq Alam from the Department of Processing and Food Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University, said it was an enterprise where the required facilities for primary and secondary processing, storage, handling and drying of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and spices were made available on either for self-processing or on custom hire basis to rural people.

“Presently, more than 300 of such APCs have been installed by the farmers/rural youth under the guidance of PAU directly/indirectly and are being running successfully in different parts of the state. Subsidy of 25-35 per cent is provided on machinery by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission/ Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The entrepreneurs who had already installed the APC with our guidance, running it successfully and are fetching good financial capital with monthly profit of approximately up to Rs 1 lakh apart from providing employment to 2-5 persons. The state has a lot of potential for installing similar units all over Punjab,” Alam added.

Rohit Sharma from the same department further said that value-added agro-based products and processed food items were also prepared and marketed by these centres. This type of centre could be managed by individuals/ SHG/FPO/organisations/voluntary organisation at village level.

Farmers who have established these complexes have earned to such an extent that they have given up farming and associated their family members in the processing activity.

These complexes consist of two or more machines for processing at farm/village level. The machines are mini rice mill, baby oil expeller, small atta chakkies and large atta chakkies with scouring machine, masala grinder, pulse cleaner-cum-grader and feed mill along with construction and installation costing approximate Rs 25-30 lakh.