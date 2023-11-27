Agro processing for added income

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

Value addition through agro processing can help farmers raise their income and facilitate employment in rural areas. It will also help in lowering post-harvest losses.

“Robust and active agro processing at farm level is essential for the commercialisation and diversification of agriculture. Small farmers would undoubtedly benefit as it will enable them to generate income sources other than the sale of raw produce,” said Raj Kumar, Principal Extension Scientist, Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Initially farmers can clean and pack their produce at their level and sell it directly to consumers. For example, making flour from wheat, proper packing of corn maize, chickpeas etc. can earn 15-20 per cent more than selling the raw produce in the market. The oil of canola mustard variety GSC 7 can fetch higher price than ordinary mustard oil. Similarly, selling turmeric powder instead of raw turmeric nodes can fetch a price of about Rs. 150-200 per kg, he added.

Green peas can be stored at a low temperatures be sold later at higher prices. Some other options include bottling of ready to consume sugarcane juice and jaggery cubes. thresher and maize sheller, installing multipurpose grain mill for grinding produce to flour and powders; and the honey processing unit for the small entrepreneurs to process honey in the production catchment itself, Dr Kumar said.

The agro processing complexes in rural areas need to be developed to generate employment and income. About 300 such APCs have already been running in the state successfully and more such units need to be installed. These can be set up individually or jointly by a group (SHG/FPO) which will help in cost sharing and marketing of the products and there will be more number of working hands. For processing at farm/village level, APCs may be started with two or more machines like mini rice mill, baby oil expeller, flour mill, grinder, pulse cleaner-cum-grader and feed mill. The financial assistance can be sought from government banks, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, etc, he said.

