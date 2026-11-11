Ahead of 2027 Punjab poll, Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), farmer unions form Sanyukt Punjab Morcha

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) reiterated that it would not join hands with the BJP, Akali Dal (Badal) or its breakaway factions, the party’s representatives on Wednesday joined several farmer unions, Panthic organisations, ex-servicemen’s bodies, trade groups and pensioners’ associations to form a common political platform, Sanyukt Punjab Morcha, in Ludhiana. The alliance has announced its intention to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly election together and launch joint agitations over issues concerning the state.

The coming together of these organisations is significant as several of them have been pursuing their respective causes independently for decades. The new platform seeks to bring their political and social concerns under one umbrella and emerge as an alternative to the established political parties in Punjab.

Representatives of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), United Akali Dal, Begampura Khalsa Raj Party, Sant Samaj, Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Fateh), Kisan Union Khosa, NREGA Workers’ Front, ex-servicemen’s organisations and pensioners’ bodies attended the meeting.

The participants accused the BJP, Congress, SAD (Badal), and Aam Aadmi Party of being responsible for the deteriorating situation in Punjab. They claimed that organisations involved in struggles for nearly 50 years had decided to unite to fight for the state’s interests and bring what they described as revolutionary change through electoral politics.

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A nine-member committee was constituted to reach out to other Panthic organisations, farmer unions, labour groups, Sant Samaj and public organisations across Punjab. The committee includes Bhai Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, Gobind Singh Longowal, Gurinder Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Ferozepur, Jugraj Singh Tallewal, Shamsher Singh Assi, Nirbhai Singh Dhudike and Dr Darshan Pal.

The committee will announce the issues for the proposed agitation and the organisational structure of the morcha on November 23.

In a bid to ensure collective leadership, the meeting also decided that no member of the morcha’s presidium or any member of their family would contest the elections.