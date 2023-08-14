Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 13

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the state, the Punjab Police have sounded a red alert in the state and sufficient force has been deployed in the state for the purpose, said Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla who was here in Ludhiana to review the security arrangements made by the Police Commissionerate for the celebrations on August 15.

Talking to The Tribune, Shukla said: “A red alert has been sounded in the state and to ensure the Independence Day celebrations remain peaceful and no untoward incident occurs, 75 per cent of the force has been deployed at the nook and corner of the state. In Ludhiana only, 900 police personnel have been deployed for the security of the function venue while 3,000 police officials have been deployed in and around the city to keep a tab over anti-social elements.”

Regarding threats given by anti-national forces, he said all security arrangements had been made and the police force was geared up to prevent any untoward incident.

When asked about his purpose of visit to Ludhiana, the DGP said senior officials from the Punjab Police headquarters were visiting areas of the Police Commissionerate and the rural police where police commissioners and SSPs were looking after security arrangements. It was being done to ensure double review of the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the full dress rehearsal for the 77th Independence Day celebrations was organised on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu reviewed the parade and took a general salute. Deputy Commissioner too inspected the parade. Platoons from the district police and Punjab Home Guards and NCC cadets and scouts took part in the march past.

#Punjab Police