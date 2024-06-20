Ahead of monsoon, district administration officials take stock of flood protection works

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today took stock of flood protection works along Dhussi Bandh on Sutlej river near Kannian Hussaini, Sherewal and Baghian villages in the district. She was accompanied by senior Revenue and Irrigation Department officials.

The DC directed all SDMs to ensure timely completion of flood protection works and also to visit all flood affected points of last year by Saturday so that any remedial work can be completed on time. She also directed them to have micro plans for villages ready which were flood affected previously, such as placement of bags, JCB and Poclain machinery.

The DC stressed that the officials should remain vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents during the ensuing monsoon. Officials were directed to strengthen flood-prone sensitive areas to minimise damage in the event of a flood.

She said the district administration would make adequate arrangements to handle any situation related to the rains, and contingency plans to that effect have been prepared by every department.

During the visit, Sawhney stressed the need to establish a viable mechanism to complete all flood control arrangements before the monsoon sets in. She asked the officials to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents during the monsoon. She further asked the officials to ensure that works for strengthening the vulnerable points were completed at the earliest.

She emphasised the administration is duty-bound to making every effort to formulate a fool-proof mechanism for fortifying the weak points along the Sutlej river so that people do not face any inconvenience during the rainy season.

The DC added any delay in completion of flood protection works won’t be tolerated and daily monitoring of the progress and submission of detailed reports with be undertaken.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon