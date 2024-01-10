 Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Officials inspect Sidhwan Canal cleaning work in Ludhiana on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

Ahead of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing on matter related to waste dumping in Sidhwan Canal, the Municipal Corporation has now commenced the second phase of the campaign from near Lohara canal bridge. Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon inspected the ongoing canal cleaning efforts on Tuesday.

Dump not removed

  • Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a resident, who had moved NGT, said a major garbage dump along the canal bank near the Gill Road Bridge, has not been eliminated so far. The next scheduled NGT hearing is on January 11, he said

The officials appealed to the public to refrain from dumping waste into the canal and to support the authorities in keeping the water body clean. They mentioned that the civic body had cleaned a significant stretch of the canal, starting from the canal bridge near the Verka milk plant to the Gill Road canal bridge, during the first phase of the campaign last year.

Maintaining vigil

Civic body teams are maintaining strict vigil around Sidhwan Canal and hefty challans are being issued against violators. Jasdev Singh Sekhon, MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D)

Under the second phase, the cleaning drive, which commenced from the Lohara Canal Bridge, would progress towards the Ishar Nagar Canal Bridge and beyond, they said.

They stated that it is expected that the Irrigation Department will not release water in the canal for the next approximately three weeks. Thus, the civic body staffers have been directed to expedite the process and clean the remaining portion of the canal.

The officials mentioned that this time the canal is being cleaned with poclain machines, as JCB machines could not function properly due to wet sand/waste. Temporary bridges have already been established to facilitate the movement of poclain machines and tippers into the canal.

Jasdev Singh Sekhon stated that, following the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, civic body teams are maintaining vigilance around the canal, and hefty challans of Rs 5,000 each are also being issued against violators caught dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT


