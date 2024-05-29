Ahead of poll day, PSPCL staff told to remain vigilant amid power outages

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 28

The field staff of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has been asked to remain vigilant round the clock to prevent inconvenience being faced by the area residents due to interruption in power supply.

The alert comes ahead of the polling day, following a sudden increase in complaints being received regarding abrupt interruption of power supply in multiple areas. This has been happening during peak hours of domestic consumption at nights and afternoons.

Having anticipated the sudden increase in consumption of power due to the rise in temperature, we got load balancing done before the onset of scorching heat. Amandeep Khangura, Senior Executive Engineer, PSPCL

Frequent blowing off of fuse at transformers, overheating of conductors and transformer oil, besides continuous use of air-conditioners were cited as the major reasons behind the complaints.

Though the resolution rate and promptness at the local town and surrounding localities was reported to be almost satisfactory, acute shortage of field staff and diversion of technical employees to non-technical services might worsen the situation during forthcoming paddy cultivation period when demand is expected to increase exponentially.

Acknowledging the tendency, Senior Executive Engineer Amandeep Khangura argued that proactive measures taken during previous months had resulted in a situation where the Department was handling peak season requirements with minimal regular field staff of 30 per cent and about 15 per cent outsourced employees.

“Having anticipated the sudden increase in consumption of power due to the rise in temperature, we got load balancing done before the onset of scorching heat,” said Khangura, appreciating that the field staff was also putting in extra efforts to attend to all complaints promptly.

Ashu Bains, president of the PSPCL Employees Union, admitted that the number of complaints regarding power interruption had increased substantially during the past few days. “Though we are finding it too hard to ask our members to work beyond duty hours, almost all the available members of staff have taken the situation as a challenge,” said Bains. He maintained that the union had already requested the management to return technical employees from the office when situation turns beyond control during paddy cultivation season.

