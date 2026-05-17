Ahead of rains in Ludhiana, Health Dept asked to keep an eye out for dengue symptoms

The district Health and Family Welfare Department marked National Dengue Day with awareness activities, clean-up drives and an appeal to residents to help prevent the spread of dengue.

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National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year to raise awareness on prevention and control of the water-borne disease.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the department had directed health institutions in the district to remain alert for patients with fever, body ache, headache and other common symptoms of dengue. She said frontline health workers were instructed to step up surveillance and guide families on preventive measures.

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The department organised awareness camps, conducted door-to-door campaigns and carried out inspections at water-holding points in urban and rural areas. The teams prioritised removing stagnant water, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and sensitising people about the early symptoms of dengue.

Dengue is a water-borne disease spread by mosquito bite. Health officials said the illness usually causes high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and rashes. They warned symptoms such as bleeding, persistent vomiting, abdominal pain and breathlessness required immediate medical attention.

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Residents were advised to protect themselves by keeping water tanks and containers covered, emptying coolers and pots regularly, cleaning rooftops and drains, using mosquito repellents and wearing full-sleeved clothing. The department appealed to people not to allow water to stagnate in and around homes, construction sites and vacant plots.

Dr Kaur urged the public to cooperate with health teams and report dengue symptoms at the earliest. She said timely diagnosis, proper care and community participation were key to controlling the disease.