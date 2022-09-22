Ahmedgarh actor plays lead in Punjabi flick

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 21

Sham Thapar, a local town resident who has played role of ‘Happy’ in the movie SHO Sher Singh, scheduled to be released on Chaupal on coming Friday, claimed that the film, besides being an ideal Comedy, would persuade youths to bring lifestyle changes in them to enable their parents live a stress free life.

“Produced by Mandeep Singh Toorna and directed by Shakti Rajput, the movie will project various aspects of different sections of society. It will help people understand that stress level of heads of middle class families is proportionate to aspirations of members of his or her family,” said Thapar maintaining that overgenerous and excessive spending by member children of a person induces him or her to hunt for alternative sources of higher income. The movie also edifies that friends and relatives of a distressed person should not desert him or her in any condition. Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, Bal Mukand Sharma, Hobby Dhaliwal, Avtar Gill and Satwinder Kaur are performing key roles in the movie and William Rajput has scripted dialogues.