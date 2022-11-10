Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 9

Feeling distressed over the season’s highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 395 — with PM10 as the main pollutant — elderly people and those suffering from lung and heart diseases, have started feeling the heat.

With prosperous families opting for temporary stays at the greener belts of hill stations, those who cannot afford the same are opting to stay indoors till the situation improves.

Hospitalisation at intensive care units and indoor patient wards has surfaced as the only resort for the temporary management of patients suffering from heart diseases and asthma.

A steep rise in the number of patients has been observed in a majority of healthcare centres, government hospitals and dispensaries, following the deterioration of air quality. The dip in mercury has further compounded the problem, with particulate matters of various categories remaining in the lower layers of atmosphere, and adding

to the pollution.

An analysis of weather charts on various websites revealed that the levels of particulate matter in the air had been persistently worsening during the past couple of days — with PM2.5 (‘severe’ at 355) and PM10 (‘very poor’ at 395) — reaching most distressing level last night.

One of the websites, airpollutionapi.com, cautioned that the air quality at Ahmedgarh was ‘very poor’ and it might cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure. The effect might be more pronounced for people with lung and heart diseases, the website informed.

Dr Sunit Hind, the chairman of a hospital, said the number of patients visiting for the treatment of lung and heart diseases had increased in the past few days.

“We received patients from both rural and urban localities today and some of them required intensive care unit (ICU) management,” Dr Hind said, maintaining that asthma and heart patients were among the worst sufferers.

Fatehgarh Panjgrain SMO Dr Rajesh Garg acknowledged that a steep rise in the arrival of patients suffering from respiratory ailments had been noticed in almost all government healthcare centres of the region. The increase was also seen at private hospitals and clinics.

“Unlike the affluent people of the area, as most of our patients cannot afford visiting hill stations, we have recommended them to stay indoors till the air quality improves,” Dr Garg said.

Residents heaved a sigh of relief as the situation started improving towards dusk today and PM10 and PM2.5 fluctuated around 200 and 253, respectively. Members of sensitive groups, however, preferred staying indoors as a precaution. Doctors said even this level of pollution could cause discomfort in breathing to people on a prolonged exposure to the polluted air.

Dip in mercury worsens situation

