Ahmedgarh botanist felicitated by varsity

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 18
Dr Paramjit Singh Chani, a local botanist and alumnus of MGMN Senior Secondary School, was felicitated by the Punjabi University Alumni Association, Patiala, in recognition of his achievements in field of botany.
Dr Chani, the former director of Botanical Survey of India, was felicitated by Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and former V-C SS Johal during the alumni meet held recently at Kala Bhawan on the Punjabi University campus.
Viney Goyal, Principal of MGMN Senior Secondary School, said Dr Paramjit Singh Chani was felicitated by the university and the association in recognition of his exceptional work in the field of conservation of natural resources, including flora, soil and water of various states.
“He has worked for the conservation of soil and water at the Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute, Valsad, Gujarat, besides holding various positions in the Botanical Survey of India,” Goyal said.
Perusal of citation signed jointly by VC Prof Arvind and Dean (Alumni Association) Dr Satnam Sandhu revealed that teams of scientists headed by Dr Chani had discovered 13 varieties of plants from the Himalayas and islands during his research tenure.
