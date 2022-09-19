Ahmedgarh doctor felicitated

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 18
Dr Sunit Hind, a local physician, was felicitated with the ‘Most admired physician’ award in recognition of his services towards the ailing rural community, especially during the Covid and post-pandemic period.
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal presented the citation and award during the Pioneer of Medical Sciences Felicitation function organised jointly by the Health Department and SRS Foundation, Chandigarh, on Saturday night.
Dr Gurbir Singh, professor emiritus, Chitkara University, and Dr Digambar Bahera, president, NAMS, were among jurists, who shortlisted finalists for various categories of physicians.
