Ahmedgarh doctor wins beauty pageant

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 19

A local doctor has been crowned Miss VogueStar Punjab, Miss VogueStar Ludhiana and Miss VogueStar India second runner up.

A former national badminton player, Dr Mehak Joshi was adjudged winner at different levels during a series of national-level pageants held in Jaipur recently.

Bollywood actress Kavita Kharayat Kamble crowned the star pageant.

Though Dr Joshi aspires to achieve higher targets in modelling and pageants, she is determined to continue serving the sick in rural parts of the state.

“I will continue with healthcare as my career. Modelling and participating in pageants became my passion during the past couple of years, even though no one from my family is remotely associated with the field,” said the doctor.

Presently heading the medicine department at Hind Hospital, Dr Joshi said she had opted to work here as she got greater opportunities to work for the needs of rural patients