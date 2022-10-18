Ahmedgarh emerges pioneer in fight against stubble burning

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 17

Ahmedgarh subdivision has emerged pioneer in fight against stubble burning with constitutional and social organisations vowing to support the campaign launched earlier by the administration led by Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal.

Forty-three out of 47 panchayats (91.4 per cent) falling under the subdivision have already submitted resolution to recognise stubble burning as an evil and abstaining from the malpractice. Remaining four civic bodies have shown inclination to support the campaign, claimed the authorities led by Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh. However, the subdivision has crossed the district success rate (87.5 per cent) of organised fight against the practice.

Appreciating role of social and educational organisations of the region in buttressing the drive launched by the administration against the stubble burning, SDM Harbans Singh said, “We are glad that 43 of the 47 panchayats of our subdivision have already submitted resolutions supporting the fight against malpractice of disposal of agricultural wastes by burning. Members of remaining four civic bodies are also supporting the campaign and have shown inclination to submit formal resolutions soon.”

Meanwhile, ADC Rajdeep Kaur has confirmed that 154 out of 176 panchayats falling under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district have resolved to shun stubble burning. Kaur said Ahmedgarh and Malerkotla subdivisions will emerge as segments extending hundred per cent organised support through panchayats. “If remaining four panchayats of Ahmedgarh keep their promise then the subdivision will be frontier segment to persuade hundred per cent civic bodies to support the drive,” said Rajdeep Kaur.

Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal had earlier pronounced prohibitory orders banning burning of stubble during paddy harvesting period, besides launching a coordinated movement to spread awareness about deleterious effects of the malpractice.

#Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning