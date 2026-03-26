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Home / Ludhiana / Ahmedgarh girl finds renewed fame after role in Dhurandhar 2

Ahmedgarh girl finds renewed fame after role in Dhurandhar 2

Locals started sharing visuals with Pari Pandher on social media amid her growing popularity

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Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Parveer Kaur Pandher played Jasleen Kaur Rangi, the younger sister of lead Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in Dhurandhar The Revenge, the second film in the spy thriller series.
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Parveer Kaur Pandher, alias Pari Pandher, has become talk of the town as people from her native village Umarpura, a nondescript hamlet, have started sharing visuals with her on social media amid her growing popularity due to her role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2.

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Pari played Jasleen Kaur Rangi, the younger sister of lead Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in Dhurandhar The Revenge, the second film in the spy thriller series.

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Till now, Umarpura was known with the name of its twin village Nathumajra.

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In Umarpura, Pari’s peasant family, headed by her father Harvinder Singh Pandher lives in a house near Maa Raj Rajeshwari shrine on Saharanmajra Road on the outskirts of the village.

“Sorry, we can’t entertain you today as we were preoccupied due to an appointment for getting passports for our family,” said Harvinder Singh, adding Pari had gone with members of Dhurandhar team.

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Though Pari Pandher has been among the favourite singers of the youth for a long time, individuals and managers of establishments she was associated with have started sharing visuals with her, claiming proximity with her and her parents. Her parents, however, have never boasted of Pari’s achievements on public platforms.

The family acknowledged the role of Pari’s mentor, Bunty Bains, a renowned lyrist and director. They said he facilitated her audition with Dhar’s team and the duo, Pari and Bunty, were together when they received a call for Dhurandhar.

“Honestly, we were so thrilled that instead of waiting for the cars offered by caller, we decided to jump into our own vehicles and drive straight to the shoot location,” reads a social media post uploaded by Pari on Wednesday.

On her scene in the ending moments of the film, she said in a social media post: “When I did this scene, I was drying clothes on the terrace where I was shown as 30-plus.” She said wrinkles, dark circles and white hair had to be added to get the perfect characterisation, which she loved.

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