Ahmedgarh outskirts sans streetlights

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 22

Ahmedgarh residents are irked over the lack of streetlights in localities situated on the outskirts of the town and their early turning off in the morning.

Students attending tuitions, devotees visiting religious places and people going on morning walks are among the ones most affected of all.

The presence of stray dogs and potholed roads further compounds the problem.

Claiming that the timing for the functioning of the automatic streetlight control system had been recently revised in view of the onset of the winter season, authorities at Municipal Council said officials concerned had been advised to review the revised timing again and do the needful.

“While we have started the process for installing new streetlight posts at areas previously left uncovered, we have advised officials to reset the automatic control system after studying the visibility levels in the morning and evening,” Section Officer Hemant Dhawan said.

Residents alleged that the civic body had failed to install new streetlights in the expanded localities and new colonies located on the outskirts of the town, which had come up during the past few decades. The construction of RUB (railway under bridge) on the Jandali road and ROB (railway over bridge) on the Pohir road has necessitated the installation of new streetlights at many locations.

Residents say despite making the automatic streetlight control system operational, the issue of streetlights getting turned off before the sunrise and not getting switched on in the evening when required has remained unresolved.

Activist Anish Ghaie said a few elderly persons had stopped going for a morning walk as streetlights were usually turned off much before the sunrise.

“As visibility will be still lesser due to fog in the coming days, we have urged the authorities to review the timing of streetlights without delay,” Ghaie said.

‘Automatic control system ineffective’

Residents say despite making the automatic streetlight control system operational, the issue of streetlights getting turned off before the sunrise and not getting switched on in the evening when required remains unresolved.