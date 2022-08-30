Ahmedgarh residents bear the brunt of potholed roads

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 29

Most of the local roads here have been rendered non-motorable due to potholes. Mud combined with rains further compound the problem by making the surface slippery.

Condition of roads leading to Lohatbaddi, Raikot, Chhanna and Jandali is worse, thus making journeys on these roads bumpy and muddy. To worsen the situation, portions of roads submerged under sewer water and rainwater make driving risky as commuters are unable to notice uncovered manholes and deep pits.

Chandra Parkash Wadhwa, Executive Officer, Municipal Council, said development works had been disrupted due to return of grants after the constitution of the new government and all projects would be resumed after fresh grants are received. “As grants worth over Rs 6 crore had been returned as a policy matter in the state we have prepared fresh estimates worth Rs 12 crore. Amargarh MLA Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has already taken up the issue with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann,” said Wadhwa maintaining that works would be resumed soon after fresh grants are received.

Residents led by veteran BJP leader Ramesh Chand regretted that almost all approach roads to the town and those connecting Bajrang Akhara, Municipal Park, Jandali Bridge, cremation ground, graveyards, Guga Mari Chhapar, and Hargobind Pura lie broken due to poor maintenance and frequently overflowing sewerage. The residents have demanded that all roads should be either reconstructed or repaired without further delay.