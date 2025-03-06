Ahmedgarh sports association dedicates upcoming football tourney to campaign against drugs

DT
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:17 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Office-bearers and activists of Ahmedgarh Sports and Welfare Association announced to dedicate a forthcoming annual football tournament to the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign which has been launched by the police. This announcement was made in response to a call made by the local police, led by Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh.

Conveners of the tournament, Shiv Narad Buta and Arvind Maavi, said the three-day annual football tournament scheduled to commence at MGMN Senior Secondary School on March 14, would be dedicated to the campaign against drug abuse.

Those related with the tournament, including organisers and players, would sign a written declaration to support the government's crusade against drug peddling, said Buta.

DSP (special) Ranjit Singh Bains appreciated the office-bearers and activists of various social and sports organisations who had responded positively to the appeal made by SSP Gagan to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of drug abuse in the region.

“Having received instruction from the SSP, we coordinated with some social and sports organisations and persuaded them to associate with the campaign launched against drug abuse by DGP Gaurav Yadav,” said Bains.

