Ahmedgarh youth found dead in UK

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 7

A local youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances along a sea beach at Coventry in England a fortnight ago.

Krish Garg, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh had gone to Coventry on study visa few months ago. Krish’s parents last heard from him on September 19 and only a few days ago, Gopal Krishan, his father received information about his death from government officials in Coventry. The official told Gopal Krishan that Krish’s body was found near the beach on September 25.

Gopal Krishan on hearing about the tragedy that had struck his family, went into a state of shock and did not share the news with other members of the family including wife and brothers. It was only after the arrival of the body yesterday that the family and locals came to know about the mysterious and sudden demise of Krish.

“Why would my son visit the beach alone and why did his body surface at sea after five days of his disappearance,” questioned grieving Gopal Krishan.

Had gone to Coventry on study visa

Krish Garg, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh had gone to Coventry on study visa few months ago. Krish’s parents last heard from him on September 19 and only a few days ago, Gopal Krishan, his father, received information about his death from government officials in Coventry. The official told Gopal Krishan that Krish’s body was found near the beach on September 25.

#England #Mandi