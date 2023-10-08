Ahmedgarh youth found dead in UK

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 7
A local youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances along a sea beach at Coventry in England a fortnight ago.
Krish Garg, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh had gone to Coventry on study visa few months ago. Krish’s parents last heard from him on September 19 and only a few days ago, Gopal Krishan, his father received information about his death from government officials in Coventry. The official told Gopal Krishan that Krish’s body was found near the beach on September 25.
Gopal Krishan on hearing about the tragedy that had struck his family, went into a state of shock and did not share the news with other members of the family including wife and brothers. It was only after the arrival of the body yesterday that the family and locals came to know about the mysterious and sudden demise of Krish.
“Why would my son visit the beach alone and why did his body surface at sea after five days of his disappearance,” questioned grieving Gopal Krishan.
Had gone to Coventry on study visa
Krish Garg, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh had gone to Coventry on study visa few months ago. Krish’s parents last heard from him on September 19 and only a few days ago, Gopal Krishan, his father, received information about his death from government officials in Coventry. The official told Gopal Krishan that Krish’s body was found near the beach on September 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...