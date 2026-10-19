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Home / Ludhiana / AI announces winter flight schedule for Halwara airport from October 25

AI announces winter flight schedule for Halwara airport from October 25

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:46 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The revised timings are expected to provide passengers with more options for travelling between Ludhiana and Delhi. File
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Air India will operate two daily round trips between Delhi and Halwara airport under its winter schedule, effective from October 25. The revised timings are expected to provide passengers with more options for travelling between Ludhiana and the national capital.

As per the schedule, flight AI 481 will depart from Delhi at 9.50 am and arrive at Halwara at 11.05 am. The return flight, AI 482, will leave Halwara at 11.40 am and reach Delhi at 12.55 pm.

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The second service of the day, AI 483, will depart from Delhi at 2.35 pm and arrive at Halwara at 3.55 pm. Its return flight, AI 484, will leave Halwara at 4.30 pm and reach Delhi at 5.45 pm.

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The revised schedule comes as the Halwara airport is expected to strengthen air connectivity for Ludhiana, state’s major industrial and commercial hub. The airport is expected to benefit industrialists, business travellers and residents who have long sought convenient air connectivity from the region.

Halwara has been viewed as an important alternative for the city, where passengers have traditionally depended on road travel to reach other airports, including Chandigarh and Amritsar, for a wider choice of flights. Improved connectivity from Halwara is expected to make travel to Delhi more convenient and support business and tourism in the region.

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