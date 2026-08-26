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Home / Ludhiana / AI, computational thinking in focus at CBSE regional conference in Ludhiana

AI, computational thinking in focus at CBSE regional conference in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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CBSE officials during the conference at Bal Bharati Public School, Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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More than 350 educators, including 187 principals, from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir took part in the CBSE Regional Conference on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) organised at Bal Bharati Public School, Ludhiana.

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The day-long conference focused on helping teachers understand the role of computational thinking and AI in school education and find ways to prepare students for an increasingly technology-driven world. Prof Namita Balodi, Assistant Professor and Joint Director (Academics), CBSE, was the chief guest. Sanjeev Sharma, Deputy Secretary, COE, Ludhiana, CBSE Regional Officer Sanjay Kumar Bisht and SPS Sanjeep Rajpal attended as special guests. Principal Ashish Sawhney welcomed the participants.

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Dr Om Prakash Verma, Assistant Professor (Grade II), NIT-Jalandhar, and senior member of IEEE, explained that computational thinking was not limited to coding. He said it helped students develop problem-solving, logical reasoning, pattern recognition, abstraction and algorithmic thinking skills.

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Thematic sessions by Arun John Masih, principal and academic head, Chandigarh Baptist School, and Deepa Dogra, director, Cambridge Innovative School, Jalandhar, focused on introducing CT and AI concepts among students of Classes III to VIII through experiential and interdisciplinary learning. Data literacy and responsible use of AI were also discussed during the sessions.

A special gallery featured research papers and innovative practices presented by 21 teachers selected from district-level DLDs. The platform enabled educators to share classroom experiences and learn from one another.

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A panel discussion featuring Sonia Mago, Poonam Dogra, Ravi Kumar and Harmeet Kaur Waraich was moderated by Ashish Sawhney. The panel discussed teacher preparedness, interdisciplinary learning and the responsible use of emerging technologies in classrooms. In his concluding remarks, Sawhney urged educators to “think differently, teach differently, collaborate across disciplines and use AI responsibly.”

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