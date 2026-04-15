Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled smart stethoscopes have become an integral part of the district administration’s Mission Jeevani, an initiative aimed at reducing maternal mortality rate.

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The district administration and the state Health Department launched the mission in January.

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“The devices will enable frontline workers to identify early signs of cardiac complications among pregnant women and ensure timely medical intervention,” said Dr Amanpreet Kaur, District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

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The stethoscopes, christened AyuSynk, have been developed by Ayu Devices and are equipped with a wide range of special features.

They allow digital recording and storage of heart and lung sounds, real-time sharing of data with doctors in remote areas, AI-supported abnormality detection, sound amplification up to 60 times, noise reduction and graphical visualisation of heart sounds. Additionally, patient-wise records can be securely documented and shared with specialists through the AyuShare mobile application for timely consultation and referral.

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It offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity to the AyuShare application, and real- time data visualisation, recording and sharing, making it ideal for telemedicine.

Recently, the authorities rolled out a training programme for gynecologists to strengthen maternal care.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said advanced diagnostics tools are vital for reducing maternal and neonatal morbidity.

The stethoscopes have already been distributed to community health officers (CHOs) across the district.

Officials said the primary focus of using the digital stethoscopes is early detection of cardiac abnormalities among pregnant women.

According to Dr Amanpreet, the cardiovascular system undergoes significant physiological changes, including an increase in blood volume, cardiac output and heart rate, during pregnancy. These changes can sometimes reveal or worsen cardiac conditions not previously diagnosed, which may lead to serious complications if not detected in time, she said, adding this makes it crucial to strengthen the screening process.

During the training, the CHOs were provided demonstrations and supervised practice on using the stethoscopes. Gynaecologists across the district participated in the programme.

Officials said Mission Jeevani is focussed on timely diagnosis, capacity building and adoption of innovative solutions to prevent avoidable maternal deaths.