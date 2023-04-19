AI to craft future of farming: US expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

Dr Raj Khosla, professor and head, Department of Agronomy, Kansas State University, USA, gave a presentation on ‘Artificial Intelligence for sustainability in agriculture’ at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Dr Khosla said: “Agriculture is on the cusp of a new era — it is going digital and becoming precise and predictive, thanks to AI.”

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, officers of the university and faculty had an interaction with the US-based expert after his presentation.

Dr Khosla said AI had a huge role to play in realising the USA’s ambitious goal of increasing food production by 40 per cent, while slashing agriculture’s environmental impact by 50 per cent by 2050 to meet the needs of a booming population.

AI can be used to scrutinise plants and soil samples in a more sophisticated and efficient manner, he said. The massive amount of data points undergo a rigorous machine learning process to uncover patterns, followed by training and testing, all of which can be analysed by an AI program, Dr Khosla added.

This enables researchers to examine the entire field with greater ease, and to determine the locations that require varying levels of supplementary nutrients or moisture.

The expert proposed a trans-disciplinary approach to fuel predictive agriculture through AI, stressing the need for solutions that are site-specific, locally adaptable, socially acceptable and economically feasible.

Dr Gosal elaborated on the futuristic technologies that pique the interest of the PAU. These include drones, sensors, imaging, IoT, robotics and AI. AI-powered machines can evaluate crop and soil health, offer fertilizer recommendations and even track weather, he said.

AI will assist farmers in many ways in the future, the PAU VC said.