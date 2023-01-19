Aided, unaided colleges remain closed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 18

Aided and unaided colleges remained shut today on a call given by Joint Action Committee (JAC) consisting of Non-Govt Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGACMF), three State Universities’ Principals’ Associations, Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU) and Un-aided Private Colleges Association.

Members of various unions submitted a memorandum to Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner today. They said memorandums addressed to the Chief Minister and Education Minister were given to Deputy Commissioners in all district headquarters to protest the government’s arbitrary decision of implementing the allegedly discriminatory centralised admissions portals, reduction of grants and lowering of college teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 58.

NGACMF president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the protest was successful.

“We were forced to take the path of agitation as the government did not address the demands of managements, principals and teachers”, Chhina said, adding that there would be more agitations in the coming days if the government did not listen.

PCCTU president Vinay Sofat said the government’s discriminatory policies would not be tolerated and colleges be closed indefinitely in future if the government did not respond positively. Chhina earlier said they would shortly hold a meeting and chalk out the next course of action if their demands were not met.