AIDS control staff to gherao CM on R-Day

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 7

Disgruntled with the state government’s unkept promises, the Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association has decided to gherao the Chief Minister here on Republic Day.

Jasmail Singh Deol, state president of the association, said even after passing of two years, the government had failed to fulfil promises made before the elections.

“Our main demands were regularisation of our jobs and 10 per cent increase in salaries on the pattern of the Delhi Government and also providing other benefits that are given to government employees,” he said.

“What to talk about fulfilling the demands, the government has decided to shut down 21 counselling and testing centres in the state and despite fixing a meeting, the Chief Minister failed to meet us to listen to our grievances,” he said.

Gurjant Singh, general secretary of the association, said the employees who had been shifted on the name of rationalisation should be posted at their locations and no centre should be shut down in the state.

“We are struggling to get our demands accepted but the government is not taking any decision in this regard. The decision to shut down 21 counselling and testing centres in the state has come hard upon us. Employees working at the centres will be dislocated,” he said.

“On the one hand, the government is providing medical facilities on people’s doorstep while on the other, it is shutting the testing and counselling centres. Now, even patients have to travel to other areas for testing,” said Deol.

“We have been left with no other option but to ghereo the Chief Minister on Republic Day by holding black flags as the government has been ignoring our genuine demands for a long time,” he said.

