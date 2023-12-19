AIDS control staff to go on strike from tomorrow

Ludhiana, December 18
Disappointed with the government for not fulfilling their long-pending demands, the Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association has decided to go on strike on December 20. As workers will assemble at Chandigarh patients will bear the brunt.
Jasmail Singh Deol, state president of the association, said HIV/AIDS counselling testing centres, giving medicines and the blood bank would be boycotted.
“We are struggling to get our demands accepted but the government is not taking any decision in this regard. The government has announced to shut down 21 counselling and testing centres in the state. The employees working there will be dislocated,” he said.
“We are left with no option but to go on strike,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...