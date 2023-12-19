AIDS control staff to go on strike from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

Disappointed with the government for not fulfilling their long-pending demands, the Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association has decided to go on strike on December 20. As workers will assemble at Chandigarh patients will bear the brunt.

Jasmail Singh Deol, state president of the association, said HIV/AIDS counselling testing centres, giving medicines and the blood bank would be boycotted.

“We are struggling to get our demands accepted but the government is not taking any decision in this regard. The government has announced to shut down 21 counselling and testing centres in the state. The employees working there will be dislocated,” he said.

“We are left with no option but to go on strike,” he added.