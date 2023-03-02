AIKF chief Buani passes away

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 1

All-India Kisan Federation (AIKF) president Lakhwinder Singh Buani died after prolonged illness and was cremated at his native village Buani today.

He remained the sarpanch of his village for 20 years. He stood firm and fought for the cause of farmers, labourers and the downtrodden. He led a successful movement against the laying of gas pipelines through agriculture farms by GAIL India in Punjab.

National general secretary MCPI (U) Kuldeep Singh and state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal paid tributes to Buani.