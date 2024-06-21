AIPL to donate land to Jains

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL) Group has announced the donation of 1,500 sq yards of prime land in Ludhiana to the Jain community.

The land will be utilised by Jain community to establish a Jain Sthanak — a place of worship and spiritual congregation. Scheduled for completion within the next 24 months, the Jain Sthanak will not only serve as a religious sanctuary but also a central hub for community activities and social welfare programmes.

Shamsheer Singh, Director AIPL Group, said, “This land donation to the Jain Community is a testament to our ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community wellbeing.” Subhash Kumar Jain, president of USPC Jain Public School, said, “We are delighted to partner with AIPL, a leader in Punjab known not only for its exceptional projects but also for its inclusive community initiatives.”

