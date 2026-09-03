Air India changes evening flight timings from Halwara airport in Punjab

The flight timings of the afternoon flight for Air India from Delhi to Ludhiana and Ludhiana to Delhi have been changed from September 10. Confirming the development, Halwara International Airport Director Jagir Singh said that from September 10, the arrival flight to Halwara airport from Delhi in the afternoon would be 3:35 pm while the same flight would leave for Delhi at 4:05 pm from Halwara. The timings for the morning Air India flight would remain the same as of now.

He said the flight timings had been revised from September 10 keeping in mind the demand of the regular travellers.

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Welcoming the new timings, Dr Gauhar Vatsayan, a regular traveller from Halwara, said that the time-window for the passengers boarding the connecting flight from Delhi had been increased with the change in afternoon flight timings. “I generally go to Bangalore, Mumbai etc and I get just enough time to catch my connecting flight. I used to panic due to the fear of missing the connecting flight. We appreciate the move of Air India,” said Dr Vatsayan.

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It is learnt that requests have been made by the local administration to the airport authorities to extend the restricted timings from the Halwara airport. If the request is accepted, the flights may be delayed further in coming months, giving relief to the passengers, who fly abroad from Delhi during night hours.

Many frequent passengers flying from Halwara Airport believe that in the next few months, more flights should be added so that Halwara becomes an easy and favourite destination to travel from.