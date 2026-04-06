Air India revises schedule for Delhi–Halwara route, to come in effect from May 15

Responding to the demands and feedback of Ludhiana residents, Air India has updated the flight schedule for its upcoming daily services between Delhi’s IGI Airport and Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

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Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu announced the revised timings on social media.

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The new schedule will take effect from May 15, with two daily non-stop flights operating in each direction using Airbus A320 aircraft. The approximate flight duration remains around 1 hour and 10–15 minutes.

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Updated flight schedule

Delhi → Halwara (Ludhiana):

AI 481: Departs Delhi at 08:35 AM → Arrives Halwara at 09:45 AM (Daily)

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AI 483: Departs Delhi at 12:55 PM → Arrives Halwara at 02:10 PM (Daily)

Halwara (Ludhiana) → Delhi:

AI 482: Departs Halwara at 10:25 AM → Arrives Delhi at 11:40 AM (Daily)

AI 484: Departs Halwara at 02:40 PM → Arrives Delhi at 03:55 PM (Daily)

These adjustments follow passenger requests for better slot timings, making same-day connections and daily commutes smoother for business travellers, traders, and families in the region, Bittu said.