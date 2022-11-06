Air quality index 'hazardous' in Ludhiana, worst this season

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 5

With no let up to the rising pollution levels, the air quality in Ludhiana on Saturday late evening turned “hazardous” by crossing the 300-mark, which was worst this season.

With this, the state’s industrial and business hub was once again ranked second most polluted city in Punjab.

The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, herself stepped out in the fields to check the farm fires and felicitate farmers, who were showing the way by not burning the paddy stubble.

The data collected by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that Ludhiana’s air quality index (AQI) touched 318, which was considered “hazardous”, with PM2.5 concentration of 233µg/m³, which was a whopping 46.6 times the World Health Organization (WHO) annual air quality guideline value, on Saturday at 10 pm.

This has led to major rise in respiratory problems and other allied complications to the residents, especially children, aged, and those suffering from respiratory and cardiac problems, who were gasping for clean air.

Ludhiana district’s another city Khanna also figured among the top ten most polluted cities in the state on Saturday with AQI of 185.

The analysis of the past 12-day air pollution level indicated that the AQI in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, was 195 on October 25, 185 on October 26, 175 on October 27, 156 on October 28, 174 on October 29, 180 on October 30, 168 on October 31, 186 on November 1, 193 on November 2, 217 on November 3, 257 on November 4, and recording the season’s highest 318 on November 5.

On the stubble burning front, the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) here had spotted 19 farm fires in Ludhiana district on October 25, 43 on October 26, 64 on October 27, 89 on October 28, 105 on October 29, 100 on October 30, 96 on October 31, 73 on November 1, 198 on November 2, 119 on November 3, 70 on November 4, and rising by more than double within past 24 hours to 143 on November 5. However, the situation was still much better than previous two years as Ludhiana has so far logged 1,357 crop residue burning incidents this paddy harvesting season since September 15, which were almost half than 2,524 farm fires spotted here during the corresponding period in 2020 and almost 50 per cent less than 2,062 stubble burning cases reported in this district between September 15 and November 5 last year.

The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, flanked by the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, went out to the fields in almost a dozen villages to check the environment pollution from ground zero.

She felicitated several progressive farmers for shunning the age-old menace and in turn becoming environment saviours in Bhatha Dhua, Hambran, Kotli, Baniewal, Valipur Khurd, Valipur Kalan and nearby villages.