Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

IANS

Ludhiana, September 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday inaugurated to and fro flight from Hindon in NCR region to Ludhiana, resuming air traffic from the Ludhiana airport after a gap of more than two years.

He announced that for initial three months air travel fare from Ludhiana to National Capital Region (NCR) will be merely Rs 999.

The Chief Minister said in this way one-way air travel from Ludhiana to the NCR will be merely Rs 999 that will be even cheaper than bus travel.

Mann said the sole motive of the move is to ensure that people of the state have access to safe, cheap and comfortable air travel.

Describing it as a red letter day, the Chief Minister said due to efforts of the state government the flight from the Ludhiana airport has started after more than two years, giving a huge relief to the people of industrial city.

He said this flight will be operated by Big Charter Private Ltd in the name Fly Big Airlines. Initially the flight has been started for five days but it will be operationalised throughout the week from next month.

Mann said the air travel time of this flight will be 90 minutes to reach Hindon (Ghaziabad) from Ludhiana and vice-a-versa.

