Aishmine fashions Ludhiana's win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 6

Aishmine Kaur scored 79 runs as Ludhiana beat Barnala by 40 runs in the second league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women One-Day Cricket Tournament played at Trident ground, Barnala today.

Ludhiana made 187 runs for the loss of seven wickets in which Aishmine contributed 79 runs facing 109 balls. Her innings contained eight hits over the fence and two sixes. Avneet Kaur scored 26 runs and Manya Sharma chipped in with 22 runs. For hosts Barnala, Mamta Rani and Palwinder Jeet Kaur secured two wickets each while Akshita Bhagat and Alisha Mehta grabbed one wicket each.

In reply, Barnala’s innings culminated at 147 runs in 39.5 overs. The main scorers were Roopleen Kaur (28), Alisha Mehta (21), Ranjeet Kaur (21), Jaspreet Kaur (13) and Priyanka Rani (12). For the winning side, Heemiksha Aeri and Pratibha took two wickets each while Parineeta Saroha, Aishmine Kaur and Akanksha Saini scalped one victim each.

#Barnala #Cricket