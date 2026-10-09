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Home / Ludhiana / Aishwin’s dream comes true in Penang, returns with four medals

Aishwin’s dream comes true in Penang, returns with four medals

Ludhiana paddler wins two gold, 2 bronze at Asia-Pacific Deaf Multi-Sport C'ship

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Aishwin Kaur shows her medals in Penang, Malaysia.
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Ludhiana’s talented deaf table tennis player returned from the Asia-Pacific Deaf Multi-Sport Championship, held at Penang in Malaysia from October 3 to 8, with an impressive four-medal-haul — two gold and two bronze medals — reaffirming her status as one of India’s promising deaf paddlers.

Aishwin Kaur clinched gold in the team event and women’s doubles, while she secured bronze medals in the mixed doubles and individual event.

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Her most memorable triumph came in the women’s doubles final, where Aishwin and her partner Cindrella Mullick, put up a determined performance to defeat Chinese Taipei 4-2 and claim the gold medal.

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The individual event produced an equally dramatic contest. Aishwin fought her way into the semi-finals and featured in a closely fought all-Indian battle that went to the final game. She eventually lost 3-4, narrowly missing a place in the final but settling for a bronze.

Behind the medal tally, however, lies a story of remarkable resilience. She was diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy at the age of six and faced serious health challenges during her childhood. She subsequently underwent cochlear implant surgery. Despite the setbacks, she took up table tennis and gradually transformed the sport into a vehicle for her ambitions.

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She has already won medals at the Deaf Asian Games and World Deaf Table Tennis Championships and represented India at the Deaflympics in Tokyo in 2025. Her four-medal performance in Penang has now added another significance to an inspiring career.

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