AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

The All-Industries Trade Forum (AITF) has condemned the the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) decision to increase the power tariff by 10-12 paise per unit for domestic consumers and 15 paise per unit for the industrial sector from June 16.

PSPCL should focus on improving efficiency The executive committee of the Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings (ATIU) has condemned the decision of the PSPCL to hike power tariff. Pankaj Sharma, president, ATIU said the PSPCL should work on improving its efficiency and cut transmission losses. The PSPCL is not serious in recovering dues from government departments, whereas if any industrial unit fails to deposit even a small amount for a few days, its electricity connection is cut.

Badish Jindal, president AITF, said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has increased the fixed charges for all the categories of industry by Rs 5 per KVA with an additional tax of 20% on power this will increase to Rs 6 per KVA for all kinds of industries.

Jindal said for small industries, it would be Rs 120 per KVA; for medium Rs 145 and for large up to Rs 350. There will be an increase of Rs 5 on all the categories.

Although the consumption charges are subsidised by the government to existing industries @ Rs 5.50 per unit, PSPCL has increased the consumption charges for all categories and it will increase the subsidy bill of the state for industries.

“This is against the manifesto promise of Rs 5 power of state government. This will badly impact the industries of Punjab”, rued Jindal.

After the declaration of Lok Sabha election results, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has released the tariff orders for 2024-25, applicable from June 16 up to March 31, 2025. The PSERC has increased the fixed charges by Rs 5 per KVA for industrial consumers and the unit rates have also been increased by 15 paisa for the industrial sector.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, said power is one of the major raw materials for the industry and any increase will impact the cost of production. The government should roll back the hike with immediate effect.

Industry reaction

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) also condemned power tariff hike. Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said though the government has made appreciable efforts to ensure proper supply of power, the tariff hike would adversely hit the industry.

Honey Sethi, general secretary, CICU, has requested the government to not only reconsider the price increase but also to focus on improving the quality of power supply as frequent power cuts are also detrimental to the industry.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL