Ajit Singh Nagar residents protest supply of contaminated water

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

Residents of Ajit Singh Colony staged a protest over getting contaminated water in their houses. The residents alleged that the civic body has failed to pay any attention on the issue and the threat of outbreak of water-borne diseases looms large in the area.

A group of residents said they cannot use the stinking water for consumption. The water is so dirty that it can’t be used for bathing and washing clothes or utensils, they added.

To mark their protest, the demonstrators gathered on the streets, carrying buckets and displaying the contaminated water supplied in the vicinity. They demanded immediate action from local authorities. Advocate Ravinder Rawat, a resident, requested the MC to fix the fault and provide safe drinking water to the residents.