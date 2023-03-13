Ajnala incident: BJP launches fresh attack on government

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

Addressing a press conference here today, senior BJP leaders Jevan Gupta and Kewal Singh Dhillon said the AAP government had miserably failed to curtail the growing radicalism being preached by anti-national forces.

Dhillon said a police station being taken over by forces not believing in the law of the land was unprecedented.

It is ironic that even after 17 days of the Ajnala incident, no concrete action has been taken against radical preacher Amritpal or his men who attacked the police station, Dhillon added.

While Jevan Gupta said darker days lay ahead for the state if soon no action is taken against the forces practising separatist ideology.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the BJP leaders said he had no interest in providing good governance to the people of the state but was more programmed to garner publicity for his party.

They added that Punjab was being ruled by a proxy CM and the state had never faced such challenges and dire times.

In the past one year, AAP had not fulfilled any poll promise made to the women of the state, Gupta said.

The promises were made to only mislead Punjabi voters to come to power, he added.