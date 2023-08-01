Akalgarh farmer succumbs to bullet injury

Our Correspondent

Raikot, July 31

A farmer of Akalgarh Khurd village, Daljit Singh Jita, succumbed to a bullet injury this morning. He was shot accidentally from his own revolver when he was going to greet his married sister on the occasion of Teej on Saturday.

Daljit’s son was sitting on the rear seat, where the weapon was kept, while his wife was sitting on the front seat. A section of the vernacular media had reported that the bullet was fired accidentally by the minor son. However, his widow Jasmine Kaur had submitted before the Lohatbaddi Chowki police that the bullet was fired when her husband had tried to pick up the weapon from the rear seat.

Family and friends shifted Daljit to a private hospital at Raikot, from where he was shifted to a multi-specialty hospital at Ludhiana.

Lohatbaddi Chowki SHO Sukhwinder Singh said the police could not record the statement of the deceased when he was admitted at the Ludhiana hospital as doctors had not declared him fit for submitting a statement.