Akali, AAP workers clash over ‘fake voting’

High drama unfolded in the final hours of the polling for the Ludhiana West byelection as workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were involved in a heated confrontation and scuffle outside a polling booth set up in a school of Jawaddi Kalan.

The clash reportedly erupted when SAD workers alleged that AAP workers were indulging in bogus voting. According to eyewitnesses, the situation escalated quickly, with both sides hurling accusations at each other and engaging in a brief physical altercation.

The SAD workers claimed that multiple fake votes were being cast by AAP workers using voter slips of absentee voters and when they objected, they were threatened and pushed.

“We caught people red-handed who were trying to cast multiple votes. When we raised our voice, the AAP workers attacked us,” an Akali worker alleged.

The AAP members, however, denied the allegations and instead accused the SAD workers of trying to create chaos and intimidate voters in the closing hours of the election.

The situation drew the attention of the police deployed at the polling station, who rushed to the spot and intervened to bring the situation under control outside the booth to prevent further flare-ups. Even SAD candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman reached the scene and pacified the SAD workers.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said he was not aware about the matter but he would get the same checked and action would be taken against the guilty.